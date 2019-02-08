Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Neil Hebert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Neil Hebert Obituary
Howard Neil Hebert

Indian Harbour Beach, FL - Howard Neil Hebert, 90, was born in Denton, MT and passed away peacefully at his home February 5, 2019, with his loving wife, Angela, of 30 years by his side. He was the proud father of his children of which two preceded him, Julianne and David; and is survived by his daughter Mary Kolarek (William); stepsons Shane Norcross (Michelle) and Jeremy Norcross and four grandchildren.

The son of William A. and Myrtle P. Hebert he was the youngest of six. Howard earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana.

Howard is a US Army veteran who became a First Lieutenant in the Infantry and was honorably discharged after service in Korea.

Howard practiced law in Montana and North Dakota before moving to Melbourne in 1964. In Melbourne he served 10 years as President of National Bank and Trust Company. Afterwards, he owned Bank of Brevard and branched it throughout the County.

Always busy he was involved as Director and President of the South Brevard Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Florida Institute of Technology Board of Trustees, Board Member of the Melbourne Regional Airport Authority for 17 years (10 years as Chairman), American Security Council, Member of the Eau Gallie Yacht Club, Member of the Civilian Military Relations Council in Brevard County and Chairman of the Board of DBA Systems, Inc for 10 years.

In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, fishing and having coffee with his coffee groups in Melbourne and Red Lodge, MT and meeting his friends for libations at local spots. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local Hospice. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Monday, February 11th, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. BrownlieMaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.