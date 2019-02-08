Howard Neil Hebert



Indian Harbour Beach, FL - Howard Neil Hebert, 90, was born in Denton, MT and passed away peacefully at his home February 5, 2019, with his loving wife, Angela, of 30 years by his side. He was the proud father of his children of which two preceded him, Julianne and David; and is survived by his daughter Mary Kolarek (William); stepsons Shane Norcross (Michelle) and Jeremy Norcross and four grandchildren.



The son of William A. and Myrtle P. Hebert he was the youngest of six. Howard earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana.



Howard is a US Army veteran who became a First Lieutenant in the Infantry and was honorably discharged after service in Korea.



Howard practiced law in Montana and North Dakota before moving to Melbourne in 1964. In Melbourne he served 10 years as President of National Bank and Trust Company. Afterwards, he owned Bank of Brevard and branched it throughout the County.



Always busy he was involved as Director and President of the South Brevard Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Florida Institute of Technology Board of Trustees, Board Member of the Melbourne Regional Airport Authority for 17 years (10 years as Chairman), American Security Council, Member of the Eau Gallie Yacht Club, Member of the Civilian Military Relations Council in Brevard County and Chairman of the Board of DBA Systems, Inc for 10 years.



In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, fishing and having coffee with his coffee groups in Melbourne and Red Lodge, MT and meeting his friends for libations at local spots. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local Hospice. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Monday, February 11th, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. BrownlieMaxwell.com Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary