Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Hoyt Smith
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Hoyt Smith Obituary
Hoyt Smith

Merritt Island - Hoyt Smith, 92, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1926 in Troutdale, VA. Hoyt served in the United States Army and then was a plumber by trade until he was in his 80's. He is a member of the Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bertie, son David, Grandson Larry Jr., Step Grandson Brian Hutto.

Hoyt is survived by his son Larry (Kathy), daughter Vickie (Randy), daughter-in-law Kathy, grandchildren Joshua Lawson, Brad Smith, Adam Smith and Amanda Smith, dear friends Dave and Monique and many friends of the Moose and Eagles.

Funeral services will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, Cocoa. Interment to follow at Brevard Memorial Park.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019
Download Now