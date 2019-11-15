|
|
Hugh McLellan Bryan
Hugh McLellan Bryan, 90, of Wilmington, DE and Gilbert, AZ died on September 13, 2019. He was a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt University. He received an MBA from the University of Delaware and did post graduate training at Dartmouth College. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and later retired as a Commander from the Naval Reserve. As an executive for E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, he worked as Credit Manager.
He is predeceased by his mother Dorothy Davis Bryan, his father Hugh McLellan Bryan, and his wife of over fifty years, Mary Susanne Payne Bryan. He is survived by his children, Dr. Hugh McLellan Bryan III (Barbara) North, VA; Elizabeth Bryan Yoncha (Randal) Wilmington, DE; Bruce Coleman Bryan (Laurel) Roanoke, VA; and Mary Bennett Stallard (Thomas) Merritt Island, FL; by his ten grandchildren Sarah Fask, Hugh McLellan Bryan IV, Andrew Bryan, Anne Yoncha, David Yoncha, Dan Bryan, Madeline Bryan, Tee Bryan, Thomas Stallard, Jr., and Mary Stallard; His great-grandchildren George Fask, Samuel Fask, Nora Bryan, Eliza Bryan, and Hugh Bryan V; his brother-in-law David Payne (Palo Alto, CA); sister in-law Nancy McChesney (Evanston, IL); and his dear friend, Yvonne Breslin (Gilbert, AZ). His life will be celebrated with a memorial service at St. David's Episcopal Church on November 16th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 2222 S. Price Rd, Tempe, AZ 85252; St. David's Episcopal Church 2320 Grubb Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810; or United Food Bank, 245 S. Nina Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019