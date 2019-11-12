|
Huguette Pyska
Duarte, CA - December 26, 1922 - October 7, 2019
Huguette Marie Thérèse Boéchat Pyska, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019, at her home in Duarte, CA in the company of family members. She was born to Swiss parents Joseph Boéchat and Frida Jeannerat in Appenans, France on December 26, 1922. When she was young, her birth father passed away. Her mother later re-married Marcel Chevalier, her stepfather through life. She was raised and lived in the Bordeaux region of France where she participated in the family printing business. She married Jean Brin and raised her first son Jean Claude Brin. After surviving the occupation of France during WWII, she married her second husband Steve John Pyska, a US Army soldier.
Following their marriage, she and her son immigrated to the US with her husband. Together they built their home in Lewiston, NY and raised two more sons, Bernard and Michael. There she worked at Moore Business Forms, Hansen's Fish Market, the Country Squire men's clothing store and volunteered at Saint Peter's Catholic Church. When she and Steve retired, they relocated to Melbourne FL. There she continued with her love of gardening and her passion for dancing as well as volunteering at Ascension Catholic Church. She and Steve and their dogs drove numerous cross-country van trips to visit family in TX, AZ and CA. She later relocated to CA nearer her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; her loving husband Steve of 58 years; her son Jean-Claude (John) Brin; her four brothers Raymond, Maurice, Germain and Roland in France. She is survived by her two sons Bernard (Diane) of CA and Michael (Pamela) of AZ; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Huntington Oaks Village Apartments Clubhouse, 1657 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA at 2:00pm, Saturday, November 16th. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Braille Institute, Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity or charity of personal choice.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019