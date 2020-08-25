1/1
Ida Ghelardi
Ida Ghelardi

Satellite Beach - Ida Ghelardi, 99, of Satellite Beach, passed away peacefully in her home and entered the Kingdom of God surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1921 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Frank and Lucia Mundo.

Ida, a strong Christian woman and a devout Catholic, was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community in Indialantic since 1975. She professed herself to the Third Order of St. Dominic and served in various ministries including Eucharistic Minister, Minster of the Sick and Adoration Chapel.

She worked in the banking industry in New York City for many years. She retired as a Supervisor for a major bank on Wall Street.

Ida was predeceased by her beloved husband John, 5 sisters, and 3 brothers.

Survivors include her loving daughters, Mary Anne Lewis and Lucille Mastrolonardo (David), grandchildren, Kelli Myland, Dina McKee, Steven Lewis, David Mastrolonardo, Jr. and 5 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 10-10:30am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Indialantic, on Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 with a mass to begin at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ida's memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Name of Jesus.

Ida's memorial page may be visited at beachfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
