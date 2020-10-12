Ione Avis York
Cocoa - Ione Avis York entered through heavens gates on October 3, 2020. Ione survived both of her sons William in 1959 and John in 2019 both of whom she is with once again. Ione left behind a daughter Linda Rock, granddaughters Jacqueline Rock Wise (Paul) and Jennifer Bondi (Richard), and 3 great grandsons, Maxwell Thomas Bondi, James Bondi, and Alex Kariofillis. Ione was a wonderful and compassionate woman who loved the Lord Jesus, her dear friends, her family and using her creative gifts to delight the hearts of many. Every home she lived in, (and there were many), Ione would fill it with precious pieces of her talents in paintings, murals, embroidered pictures and even to go so far as refurbishing pieces of furniture with stained glass tops. She found so much joy with her career as a Program Services Coordinator at the Brevard Achievement Center working, supporting and encouraging those with mental and physical disabilities from 1984 to 2010. Ione served her church through several trips to Israel where she painted murals of the landscape and animals on Beth Shemesh's centers orphanage walls. Ione loved to travel and took the opportunity in her retirement to traveling through a tour of the Apostle Paul's missionary journeys. Ione was never one to allow dust to settle under her feet , from returning to college at 55 to gain her bachelors' degree to participating in all types of church events to adding her paintings to local galleries. Ione has left her family and all of her friends a legacy of strength and resilience through challenging times, smiles and laughter invested in her fellowship with others, and an endearing love for nature, people, and God. Due to Covid complications, a memorial service will be postponed. In memory of Ione York please send donations to the Brevard Achievement Center. 1845 Cogswell Street, Rockledge, IL 32955. Online condolences may be left at www.beachfuneralhome.com
