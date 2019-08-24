Services
Irene C. Garretson


1926 - 2019
Irene C. Garretson Obituary
Irene C. Garretson

- - Irene was born on April 14, 1926 and she went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2019. Irene is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Garretson and her children Annette Reed, Joann Mason and Chet Garretson as well as her ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Irene was a member of the Church of Christ and she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved our Lord Jesus and was strong in her faith, her faith was shown to all that knew her by her service to her family and others. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Francis Hospice.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 24, 2019
