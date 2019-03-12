Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bowe Gardens Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Bowe Gardens Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene "Betty" Stahl


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene "Betty" Stahl Obituary
Irene "Betty" Stahl

West Melbourne - Irene Elizabeth "Betty" Stahl, 88, went to the Lords presence on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

She was a Native of Daytona Beach, FL and moved to Brevard County in 1964. She was a homemaker and a member of Bowe Gardens Baptist Church.

Survivors include Daughters, Brenda (George) Bryant, Susan Puzycki, Deborah Natale, Pamela (William) Higginbotham and Eillen (Billy) Carter; sons, Raymond Wilkinson, Stephen (Louann) Wilkinson and Harry (Marty) Stahl III; over 100 grand, great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Stahl and Barbara Lovett. Predeceased by her husband, Harry and a son, Butch.

A Celebration of her life will be at Bowe Gardens Baptist Church on Thursday, March 14th at 12 Noon with calling for one hour before the service. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now