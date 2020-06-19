Iris Adela Zorzi Mattingly
Iris Adela Zorzi Mattingly

Our sweet "Nona" was called home to the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born March 1, 1929, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, daughter of Umberto and Constantina Evangeliste Zorzi.

Iris was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Orville "Matt" Mattingly, her brother Adolfo, her granddaughter Whitney, and great-granddaughter Olivia. Iris and Matt shared an exciting life together filled with travel, flying, and spending time with family. Iris was abundantly proud of her 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and even 5 great-great grandchildren.

Iris' Catholic faith was very important to her, as well as her many friends and distant relatives all over the world. She never met a stranger and was well-loved by many. Always smiling, her bright blue eyes were always noticed and remembered. Iris was an amazing artist, creating paintings for friends and family. She lived an exciting, adventurous life that everyone enjoyed hearing about. She was bold and confident, pursuing a college education and a career abroad, which was very unusual for her time. Her family is comforted knowing she has been reunited with the husband she adored and dearly missed, "Pipi."

Iris was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A mass will be said in her memory on Sunday, June 28, 10:30 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Melbourne, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to the Meals on Wheels program at Aging Matters In Brevard.




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
