Sebastian - Irma J. Tirro, 83, of Barefoot Bay, FL passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born in Miami Florida July 3, 1935 and moved to Brevard County with her 1st husband Jessi Jacobs. She was a secretary for multiple court judges in Rockledge in the 1970's and 80's while raising their only son Brian. She worked at KSC from 1983 holding administrative and managerial positions before earning her master's degree in 1994 from Webster University and retired from Lockheed in 1997. She is preceded in death by her 2nd husband Arthur Tirro. Irma was an extremely outgoing person with a large smile and enjoyed anything social. After retirement Irma remained active serving as a directory of the Melbourne Woman's Center and on the Webster University Alumni board of directors. Irma enjoyed volunteering in the community and was a second grade rolling reader and also authored and published multiple children's books. Irma will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Brian, his wife Kathy and 3 grandchildren, Cody, Jessi and Nathan.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 21 to June 23, 2019
