Jack A. Bennett
Merritt Island - Jack Bennett passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 86.
Jack was born in Poinsett County, Arkansas on November 7, 1933, the youngest of six children. He lived his childhood on the family farm near Marked Tree, Arkansas. It was during those years that he developed the strong work ethic that remained with him throughout his life.
As a young man, Jack moved to Portland, Oregon. Later he joined the U.S. Navy where he served in Korea aboard the USS Manatee.
After his honorable discharge, Jack began his career in the construction industry, a path he followed with great success throughout his life. He was one of the early superintendents for Centex Construction Company (later Centex Corporation and Centex Homes) of Dallas, Texas. While with Centex, Jack was involved in the construction of thousands of homes in numerous states including Alaska and Hawaii.
In 1974 Jack left Centex and joined Zilber Ltd. based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He moved to Brevard County, Florida in 1977 to manage construction of the company's multifamily division which is still developing homes today under the Homes by Towne brand.
Jack loved golf and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing; passions he passed on to his sons and grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Brenda Bennett, his son, Kohn (Joy) Bennett, their children, Emily and Ethan, his son, Maath (Robin) Bennett and their children, Jake, Tucker and Jesse, all of Merritt Island, Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held at Georgianna United Methodist Church, 3925 S Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the House of Hope, 345 Magnolia Avenue, Merritt Island, Florida 32952.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, Merritt Island.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019