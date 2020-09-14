Jack C. Taylor



Jack C. Taylor passed on September 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Jack was a long-time resident of Merritt Island and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Midge, daughter Rachel, granddaughter Jaiden, grandson Tyler, son Steven, and grandsons Royce and Brandon.



Jack was an explorer at heart. He was a US Air Force veteran and served part of his duty in Sculthorpe, England. Later, he spent the majority of his career working at the Kennedy Space Center as a trainer and auditor during the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs. He loved to treasure hunt on the beach with his metal detector, collect and preserve artifacts, and study their history. He was a talented artist who painted a variety of subjects, but who gave special focus to historical and mystical scenes of "Old Florida" and its nature that expressed his love of the area.



In recent years, Jack partnered with fellow artist Pearl Ollie to paint an image of the Veterans Memorial Center on Merritt Island. The painting is displayed at the Sykes Creek Parkway location.



Jack will be forever loved and remembered by his family and friends.



A military service will be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:45 AM for those who would like to pay their last respects.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solaris HealthCare Merritt Island, Hospice of Health First, or the Veterans Memorial Center.









