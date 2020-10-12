Jack Cochran

1/1
Titusville - "Jack", John W. Cochran, 83, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospice House on October 9, 2020, just four days shy of his 84th birthday. Jack was born in Lovington, Illinois. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a spacecraft inspector whose proudest accomplishment was, "He helped put the first man on the moon…" He spent 38 years with the Mercury, Apollo and Space Shuttle Programs, and retired in 1997. He enjoyed gardening, wood working and fixing just about anything. He enjoyed helping others and volunteering his time with Habitat for Humanity, PMC Auxiliary and Nehemiah's Neighbors at IRC United Methodist Church. Jack was a devoted husband and father and loved being with his family and pets. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Peggy Cochran; Daughter, Jackie Gower (Bob); Daughter Kathy Cochran; Sister, Rose Gordon; Brother, Michael Cochran; Sister, Joanne Paige. He was preceded in death by his late parents, Walter and Esther Cochran; Brothers, Joe Cochran and Jerry Cochran; Sister, Kay Cade. A visitation will be held at North Brevard Funeral Home, Thursday, October 15th at 1 pm. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm and then a graveside service with military honors will be rendered at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to SPCA of Brevard or Hospice of St Francis. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
