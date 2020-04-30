Jack D. Freese
Jack D. Freese

Melbourne - Jack David Freese 85, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jack was born on March 10, 1935 in Coshocton, OH to Carson and Virginia Freese.

Jack graduated from the 62nd Academy Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on July 19, 1963. After serving 25 years, he retired as a Lieutenant on September 20, 1987. He was also a 32nd degree Mason in Coshocton. He was also a Veteran of the US Navy.

After retiring, Jack moved to Satellite Beach, Florida. Jack was an active agent in the real estate market up until the time of his death. He was known for his love of all animals, especially his passion for turtles. He was very active in raising turtles and tortoises, which included a turtle sanctuary and pond. His most prized tortoise was his Miss Gigi.

Jack is survived by his wife of 40 years Carol, his children Jackie Hardesty, Van Freese, Lynn Cox, and Rob Terry (wife Candee), granddaughters Lainey Cox, Jessica and Jennifer Terry, and grandson Brandon Hardesty.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brevard Zoo in the name of Jack Freese. Online condolences may be left at Beach Funeral Home (www.beachfuneralhome.com). Services will be announced at a later date when restrictions are lifted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
