Rockledge Presbyterian Church
921 Rockledge Dr
Rockledge, FL 32955
Jack Douglas "Doug" Parrish, Jr.

Rockledge - Doug Parrish, 67, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 24, at his home in Auburndale.

Born and raised in Rockledge, Doug graduated from Cocoa High School and later from Rollins College with a degree in Business.

Doug began his career as a PGA Professional working in Alabama, Connecticut and Georgia before moving back to Florida to work for the State until his retirement.

He loved all sports, especially his Florida Gators. Doug and his father traveled weekly to games in Gainsville for over 25 yrs. Additionally, he enjoyed painting, photography and gardening.

He is survived by his loving family, mother Carolyn Parrish of Rockledge, brother Mike Parrish (Cindy) of Madison, AL, sister Cindy Anderson (Mark) of Huntsville, niece Leah Holt of Chicago, nephew Jesse Holt (Mallory) of Atlanta, Aunt Mary Lou Roeder (Art) of Titusville, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack D. Parrish.

Services to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Rockledge Presbyterian Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 9, 2019
