Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St Johns Episcopal Church
610 Young Street
Melbourne, FL
View Map
Jack E. Baltar


1926 - 2019
Jack E. Baltar Obituary
Jack E. Baltar

Merritt Island, FL - Jack E. Baltar, 93, of Merritt Island, passed away at his home on Sunday March 17, 2019. Originally from Biloxi, MS, Jack was a retired NASA engineer, who moved to Brevard County in 1961. He was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1949, a member of The St. Johns Episcopal Church and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Rowena. Survivors include his sons James (Catherine), William (Pamela), Robert (Dawn), David (Robyn) Baltar, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be Monday March 25th at 1pm at St Johns Episcopal Church, 610 Young Street, Melbourne. Memorials may be made in Jack's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 20, 2019
