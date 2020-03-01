Services
DAVIS-SEAWINDS FUNERAL HOME
560 Montreal Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
321-254-1532

Jack Herbert Nash


1927 - 2020
Jack Herbert Nash Obituary
Jack Herbert Nash

Rockledge - Jack Herbert Nash passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Vitas Hospice Center in Rockledge, Florida. He was born January 10, 1927 in Missoula, Montana to Herbert P. Nash and Anne J. Moret. In addition to his parents Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy P. Mack. Jack is survived by his daughters, Laura Haag (Wayne), and Kathy Tomlinson (Thomas); 4 grandchildren, Stacey Faughnan (Brian), Jason Haag, T.J. Tomlinson (Tia Emerson), and Alex Tomlinson; and 2 great grandchildren, Nash Faughnan and Roslyn Tomlinson.

Jack enlisted in the Marine Corps on May 10, 1948 and served until 1952. He taught electronics for the DeVry Institute in Chicago, IL and later became a technical writer for International Telephone and Telegraph in Clifton New Jersey. He was a member and former Commandant of The Rockland County Detachment of the Marine Corp League. Jack and Dorothy moved from Ridgewood, New Jersey to Melbourne, Florida after Jack retired from ITT. Jack was an avid computer buff and belonged to the Bug Club in Melbourne along with being a member of the Marine Corp League where he served as The 46th Chief Devil Dog from 1996-1998.

At Jack's request services will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.davisseawinds.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 1, 2020
