|
|
Jack Truett
Melbourne - Jack Truett, of Suntree, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Thomasville, Ga on October 20, 1930 to Ethel and Burl Truett. A 1949 graduate of Seabreeze H.S., Daytona Beach,he was a standout football player and received a scholarship to The Citadel. He was a Korean War Veteran serving from 1951-1955 as a Mine Sweep and electrician. He received his BA from Maryville, College, Maryville, TN and his MBA from Rollins College, Winter Park, FL.
The Memorial service will be held at Suntree United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM on April 23. See the complete obituitary at Osceola News Gazette/obituitaries
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 14, 2019