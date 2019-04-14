Services
Island Cremations and Funeral Services
405 South Courtenay Parkway
Merritt Island, FL 32952
321-454-3331
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Suntree United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Truett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Truett


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Truett Obituary
Jack Truett

Melbourne - Jack Truett, of Suntree, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Thomasville, Ga on October 20, 1930 to Ethel and Burl Truett. A 1949 graduate of Seabreeze H.S., Daytona Beach,he was a standout football player and received a scholarship to The Citadel. He was a Korean War Veteran serving from 1951-1955 as a Mine Sweep and electrician. He received his BA from Maryville, College, Maryville, TN and his MBA from Rollins College, Winter Park, FL.

The Memorial service will be held at Suntree United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM on April 23. See the complete obituitary at Osceola News Gazette/obituitaries
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now