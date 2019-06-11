|
Jackie Moss
Cocoa Beach - Jackie Moss, 84, of Cocoa Beach, Florida and seasonally of Murphy, North Carolina died Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was a native of Terre Haute, Indiana and had been living in Cocoa Beach since 1969. Jackie was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Navy. He worked at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida for 35 years, retiring in 2005. Jackie was a lifetime member of the Twelve Points Masonic Lodge No. 769 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
He was the son of the late Roland James and Helen Lavada Piker Moss.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Belt Moss; three daughters, Michelle "Shelly" Beck of Vero Beach, Florida, Melissa "Misty" Bratlie of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Christine Slusher of Peoria, Illinois; three grandchildren, Clayton and Leah Bratlie, and Megan Mobeck; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. The inurnment will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Titusville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Jackie Moss to a .
Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 11, 2019