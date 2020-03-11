Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Melbourne
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackson Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackson Vaughn


1914 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackson Vaughn Obituary
Jackson Vaughn

Melbourne, FL - Jackson Vaughn, 105, born in Vienna, GA and moved to Melbourne in 1924, at the age of 10, passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. He was the oldest practicing attorney in Florida, a Veteran of the US Navy in WWII and a member of First United Methodist Church of Melbourne, the Melbourne Kiwanis Club, and Post 81 of the American Legion.

Survivors include his daughter Elise and son Lane. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine, sons Jack, Louis and Curt, daughter Cindy and grandson Trevor.

Calling hours will be Friday March 13th from 5pm-8pm at the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A funeral Service will be on Saturday March 14th at 11am in the First United Methodist Church of Melbourne.

Donations may be made to the Melbourne Kiwanis Club, American Legion Post 81, Space Coast Honor Flight or First United Methodist Church of Melbourne. For more obituary information please see www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now