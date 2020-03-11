|
Jackson Vaughn
Melbourne, FL - Jackson Vaughn, 105, born in Vienna, GA and moved to Melbourne in 1924, at the age of 10, passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. He was the oldest practicing attorney in Florida, a Veteran of the US Navy in WWII and a member of First United Methodist Church of Melbourne, the Melbourne Kiwanis Club, and Post 81 of the American Legion.
Survivors include his daughter Elise and son Lane. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine, sons Jack, Louis and Curt, daughter Cindy and grandson Trevor.
Calling hours will be Friday March 13th from 5pm-8pm at the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A funeral Service will be on Saturday March 14th at 11am in the First United Methodist Church of Melbourne.
Donations may be made to the Melbourne Kiwanis Club, American Legion Post 81, Space Coast Honor Flight or First United Methodist Church of Melbourne. For more obituary information please see www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020