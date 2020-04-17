|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Lee Miller
July 29, 1939-April 5, 2020
Jackie Miller went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born on July 29, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI to Dorothy Cobb. She moved to Miami at a young age and had four children (Kimberly, Michele, Walter, and Jacqueline). Jackie moved her family to Cocoa Beach, FL in 1971. Jackie worked for over 40 years, with a majority of her career spent in marketing at Atlantic Nautilus, Computer Shopper, and Sporting Clays Magazine.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly, and the love of her life, Robert Maxwell. She is survived by her three children: Michele (Ray), Walter, and Jacqueline (Donald), her ten grandchildren (Jennifer, Holli, Jenn, Nicholas, Kimberly, Lauren, Cody, Chelsea, Stephanie, and Phillip), and her ten great-grandchildren.
She took great pride in being a mom, a grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jackie was devoted to her family and friends. Whether it was family, friends, strangers, or animals; she loved everything with intention. She had the biggest heart and spent her whole life pouring that into others. Jackie was full of life and possessed a "never give up" spirit. Her hope was that everyone continue her legacy and "NEVER GIVE UP". Jackie will be missed by all.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Hospice of St. Francis.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020