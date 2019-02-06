|
Jacqueline Lindsay
Cocoa - Jacqueline Lindsay, age 86 of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.
She attended East Coast Christian Center in Merritt Island.
Jacqueline is survived by her loving children, daughter, Jean; sons, Shaun and James, Sr.; daughter-in- laws, Camille, Kimberly and Mary; son-in-law, John; 11 grandchildren, Aaron, Robert, James, Jr., Emily, Gavin, Kaytie, Billy, Wyatt, Destinie, Makeltie and Julie; 5 great-grandchildren, Cammie, Karliegh, Emma, Viola and Liam.
She is preceded by her husband Ralph, Sr. and son, Ralph, Jr.
Arrangments by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 6, 2019