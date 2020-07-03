James Albert Teal, Jr
Melbourne - On June 30th we said goodbye to our Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Friend, Brigadier General James Albert Teal, Jr. Born in Decatur and raised in Hiram, Georgia, he was a country boy who was nicknamed "Junior" and later earned the nickname "Hot Rod" during his college years. His Young Harris College Alumni Association still sends his letters addressed to "Hot Rod Teal." To his sister Linda, her husband Billy and everyone back home, the General was forever known as "Junior." He eventually attained a BA degree from the University of Maryland and a MA degree from Boston University.
He fell in love with a nurse, Janice Bowers. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Jan, and their three children: son Mike and his wife, Tricia, daughter, Tami, son, Dan and his wife, Adrianne. He had nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren: Kyle and his wife, Annette and their two sons, Jackson and James, Kevin, Alex, Julia, Chad and his wife, Savannah, Megan and Eric. He was predeceased by his parents, James Albert Teal and Mary Myrtice Teal and his sister, Doris Mize (Robert).
He served his country in the Army for 32 years. During his tenure, he received the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit Medal and the Bronze Star as well as several other medals and awards. He attended the Command and General Staff College and the War College at Carlisle, PA. He served in Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Germany, Panama and locations throughout the US. He also served as Commander of the Intelligence School at Ft Huachuca, AZ and retired while at Ft McPherson where he served as the Director of Intelligence.
He enjoyed his family and lifelong friendships. He lived a long, active and healthy life. He never had a bad day and that optimism endeared him to those he led, those he befriended and to those who loved him.
As a result of the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held, masks required.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the St Jude Children's Hospital or the Wounded Warriors
Project would be appreciated.
