James Alfred Dunn
Oak Hill - On Friday, September 11, 2020 James Alfred Dunn passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. He succumbed to complications of diabetes and kidney failure, He was one day shy of 77. James, known as Jimmy to friends and family, was born September 12, 1943. He graduated from Titusville High in 1962 and went on to a career as an electrical estimating engineer / project manager. Jimmy was a craftsman with a love for fishing, hunting and woodworking. He loved to tinker here and there and was well known for his ingenuity. There will be a celebration of his life at Dixie Crossroads in Titusville on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In a private ceremony, family members will take Jimmy's ashes to be scattered on the maiden voyage of a boat he bought so many years before, but due to illness, had been unable to use. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sandra Jeanne Adams; son John Dunn and wife Deanna; Linda Dunn Taylor and husband, John; his brother, Charles Dunn and wife, Sharon; five grandchildren, Zackary Dunn, Jacob Dunn, Courtney Dunn, Jessica Taylor and Jordan Taylor; one great-grandson, James Dunn, and two cats Smoke and Pita. He is predeceased by his father Marcus E. Dunn and mother, Arlene Morrison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the National Kidney Foundation.




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
