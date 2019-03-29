Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
3780 S Hwy A1A
Melbourne Beach, FL
James B. Carroll Obituary
James B. Carroll

Indialantic - James B Carroll, Indialantic, FL passed, surrounded by family, 3/27/19.

Born 12/12/31, survived by Anita, beloved wife of 63 years, 8 children and their spouses: Maria (Kim) Anthony, James (Laurie) Carroll, Joseph (Joyce) Carroll, Kelli McLure, Christopher Carroll, Thomas (Olga) Carroll, Michael (Tina) Carroll, and Matthew (Meredith) Carroll, 41 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and more on the way.

Married in Little Falls, NY, drafted into the Army Ballistic Missile Program, then to NASA from Mercury through Apollo to Space Shuttle. A devout Catholic, his faith made clear by continual charitable work and living example. A famed local baseball and basketball coach, a father to many more than were his own. He loved deeply and was deeply loved.

Viewing Fri, Mar 27, 5-7 p.m. at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. Funeral service, Sat, Mar 30, 1 p.m. Immaculate Conception Church, 3780 S Hwy A1A, Melbourne Beach. Burial following at Saint Joseph's Church Cemetery, 1422 Northeast Miller Street, Palm Bay.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 29, 2019
