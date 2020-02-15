Services
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
(321) 727-3977
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Collie Herndon


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Collie Herndon Obituary
James Collie Herndon

West Melbourne - James Collie Herndon, age 95, of West Melbourne, Florida passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. James was born September 29, 1924 in Dade City, Florida.

James retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. He owned and operated the Space Age Barber Shop in West Melbourne for many years. He also drove a School Bus for the Brevard County School District. Among his many interests James had his pilots license and owned and flew a Piper Cub Airplane.

He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne and the Cape Canaveral Clown Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years Bonnie Bowles-Herndon, sons James C. Herndon, Jr. (Edie), Bruce Herndon, Philip Herndon (Doris), his sister Loreen Collins and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

James is preceded in death by his first wife Phyllis Kibbe Herndon, his son Steven Herndon and his daughter Nanci Herndon.

There will be a visitation from 10-11am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Fountainhead Funeral Home, his funeral service will begin at 11am. His interment will follow with Navy Military Honors at Fountainhead Memorial Park. The family will host a reception back at the funeral home following his burial.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Herndon family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -