|
|
James Collie Herndon
West Melbourne - James Collie Herndon, age 95, of West Melbourne, Florida passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. James was born September 29, 1924 in Dade City, Florida.
James retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. He owned and operated the Space Age Barber Shop in West Melbourne for many years. He also drove a School Bus for the Brevard County School District. Among his many interests James had his pilots license and owned and flew a Piper Cub Airplane.
He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne and the Cape Canaveral Clown Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years Bonnie Bowles-Herndon, sons James C. Herndon, Jr. (Edie), Bruce Herndon, Philip Herndon (Doris), his sister Loreen Collins and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his first wife Phyllis Kibbe Herndon, his son Steven Herndon and his daughter Nanci Herndon.
There will be a visitation from 10-11am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Fountainhead Funeral Home, his funeral service will begin at 11am. His interment will follow with Navy Military Honors at Fountainhead Memorial Park. The family will host a reception back at the funeral home following his burial.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay, FL 32907
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Herndon family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020