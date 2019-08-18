|
James E. Bellinger, Jr.
Melbourne - James E. Bellinger, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, after a long battle with dementia.
Born June 18, 1925 in New York, James was the son of James E. Sr. and Carolyn Bellinger. He was raised in Newton Falls, New York and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) with a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He served in the Navy during World War II. James went on to a life-long career in Mechanical Engineering working on one of the first analog computers in the United States. He was a founding partner of Soroban, Engineering, Inc. in Melbourne, Florida.
A man of various talents, James was an avid reader, a skilled sculptor and a consummate problem solver. He was always busy with a project. His love for life was always reflected in his impish smile and quick-witted jokes.
James is survived by his wife of 70+ years, Rose Bellinger; five children and their families including 14 grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Historic Church in Jacksonville, FL at 11:00am on August 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 18, 2019