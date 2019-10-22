Resources
James E. Chaudoin

James E. Chaudoin Obituary
James E. Chaudoin

Sun City Center - James E. Chaudoin died October 17, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born November 23, 1935 in Titusville, FL. He resided throughout his life in Titusville, Oak Hill, Belleview and Sun City Center.

James worked for 42 years at Cape Canaveral after serving 3 years in the US Army. He and his wife Marilyn were married for 20 years.

James is predeceased by his parents, Howard & Thelma Chaudoin and son, Burt Chaudoin. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Linda (Del) and Debi (Kelly); 5 step children, Donna, Cathy, Diane, Shari & Scott; 16 grand children and 18 great grand children.

The family will have a Private Celebration of Life.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
