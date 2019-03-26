|
|
James E. Rowan
Indialantic - James Edwin Rowan passed away on Wednesday, March 13, surrounded by family after a brief but valiant fight against cancer. Edwin was born on July 9, 1935 in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Ireland to Dan Rowan and Margaret O'Reilly Rowan. One of eight siblings, Edwin was the only one to immigrate to the United States in 1956 to pursue a college education. While working in New York City, he met the love of his life, Bodil Marianne Ewaldsen, and they were happily married for 55 years until her death in 2016.
After years of working full time to support his young family and going to night school, Edwin obtained his Bachelor's of Arts in 1968 from Hunter College. He continued with an MBA, and never lost his thirst for learning. Hard work paid off, and Edwin eventually retired as CFO of the North American Division of Reed Elsevier in 1998 and moved to Indialantic.
Edwin was an avid tennis player, and shared his passion with his grandson, Sean, who plays for the University of the South. He delighted in spending time with his grandchildren and was extremely proud of their pursuit of their dreams—Diana who graduated from Wake Forest and Sean who are both becoming physicians, and Margaux whose creative passion has taken her to college at the Parson's New School in New York.
Edwin's thirst for learning and adventure took him on many travels throughout the world, and he instilled a love for understanding the culture and history of all the places he visited. He was tireless and always on the go, ready for any new adventure.
Edwin was dearly loved by his extensive family, who all have stories of his warmth, kindness and humility. He is survived by his daughter Helen Rowan (Paul Halloran), grandchildren (Diana, Sean, Margaux), brothers Terence Rowan and Frank Rowan (Jean), sister-in-law Bente Cooney and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on March 30 at 11 am at Beach Funeral Home, 1689 S. Patrick Dr., Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937. Life story and condolences at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 3050 North Highway A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 26, 2019