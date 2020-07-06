1/
James E. Welch
James E. Welch

James E. Welch, 96, of Melbourne Beach, FL passed on July 5, 2020. Born March 6, 1924 in Portland, ME, he worked in food processing as the director of research and development. He served honorably in the US Navy during WWII. James was preceded in death by his wife Marie.

A member of Holy Family Chapel, his Funeral Mass will be at church on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am celebrated by Fr. Gregory Safreed, OSF. Memorials in his name may be made to Holy Family Chapel, 3385 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32935. Burial will follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home. Share memories at brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
