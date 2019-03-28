James Edward Cherven



Melbourne - James Edward Cherven (Jim), born on January 8, 1929 in Elco, Pennsylvania, to the late Maria Daubner-Cherven and the late Mathew Cherven, passed away at age 90 on March 22, 2019 in Rockledge, Florida. While Jim's level of formal education was only a high school GED, his continuing education included numerous high level Technical Applications and Management Schools in both the Military, and NASA's UN-Manned and Manned Space Programs. James enlisted into the Army Air Corp on his 17th Birthday to become an Auto Mechanic and later cross trained into Electronics in the newly formed US Air Force. Jim became one of the early Flying Radar/Electronic Warfare Operator/Technicians until about 1959. He transferred to Patrick AFB and entered the UN-manned and the first Manned (Mercury and Gemini) Rocket Programs, retiring from military service in 1966. Jim went to work for Bendix as a Safety Engineer, Pad Safety for the first Apollo launch and eventually, the first Space Shuttle. He was part of every launch until retiring in 1996. James was married to the love of his life, M. Maurice Cherven. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Anna and Mary, brothers, Joseph, Matthew, John, Paul, and George; and son, Alan Robie. James is survived by his sons, Ronald Cherven, Kerry Price, and Darren Price; daughters, Karen Cherven-Soule, Sharon Manning, Misa Rainbolt, Cecily Arguna, and Michelle Reynolds; and brother, Andrew Cherven. He also leaves behind his adored cat, Max. Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US-1, Mims, Florida, 32754. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, 1001 S Hickory St, Melbourne, (321) 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 28, 2019