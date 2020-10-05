James "Jim" F. Triplett
Titusville - James F. " Jim" Triplett , 67 , passed away on September 30, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, N.C .and attended Garinger High School. He has lived for the last 30 years in Cocoa, Florida. Jim had recently retired after working 34 years for Morton Salt. He joined the company first as a young man in Charlotte, moved to the Tampa facility, and finished his career as an IT manager at the Cape Canaveral plant. He received recognition from Morton Salt for his outstanding job performance as It coordinator for the parts and maintenance division Jim spent many years as a plant maintenance supervisor where he used his skills as a self- taught mechanic to problem-solve. plant equipment issues. Jim was justifiably proud of his work history with Morton Salt as well as his career growth and accomplishment throughout the years. Our beloved Jimmy was an intensely private person who valued family, friends, independence, hard work, and the right to personal choice. When not at work, his pastimes included spending time with his wife Sharon and with family and friends, reading the newspaper, and watching. NASCAR. He spent many hours observing nature, especially the animals around him. His best friend and faithful sidekick of 20 years was his loving dog Charlie. Jimmy's life and our memories with him will forever live in our hearts. Jim Triplett is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Triplett, by his step-daughter Crystal Gayle Hobbs, and a grand-daughter Rebecca Langley Hill. He is also survived by his brother Harvey Triplett and wife, Lynn, of Rock Hill, S.C. and his sister Barbara Triplett of Monroe, N.C. No memorial service has been scheduled at this time. Donations in memory of Jim Triplett can be made to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com