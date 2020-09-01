1/1
James "Jim" Fields
James "Jim" Fields

Cocoa Beach -

James "Jim" Fields, 75, formerly of Stoneham, MA passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Cape Canaveral Hospital. He was affectionately known as the Payroll Guy. He is survived by his wife Liz Norwood-Fields (aka Betsy) of 19 years, his children, James K, Christopher, and Juliann, 8 grandchildren, 4 brothers and 4 sisters and many other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Eileen Fields of Stoneham and 3 siblings. He retired from a career at Kraft General Foods in Woburn, MA and most recently worked as a courier for his wife's firm, L. George Leonard, CPA, PA. in Cocoa Beach. He served in the Air Force at the start of the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in November 1965. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Merritt Island. He was an avid golfer, loved football, the beach, and his lottery. A memorial will be held at Beckman Williamson in Cocoa Beach on Friday, September 4th, from 3-6 PM. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Heart Association.




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
