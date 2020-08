Or Copy this URL to Share

James Frank Lankford Jr



Melbourne - James Frank Lankford Jr, 90, of Melbourne born 8/2/30 in Lebanon Kentucky, passed away 8/12/20 with family by his side.



He is survived by his son Steve, wife Jamie; two grandchildren Desiree and Kaleb; one great granddaughter Ryleigh;



Two sisters Cathy and Donnie; nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.









