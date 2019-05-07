|
|
James "Marty" Hamilton
Titusville - James "Marty" Hamilton, 85, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 20, 1933 in Mills Springs, NC to the late Robert and Gladys Hamilton, Marty served our nation with great honor with the US Army. Marty moved his family to Florida in 1963 and worked at the Kennedy Space Center for 31 years, where he was presented the prestigious Silver Snoopy Award by Astronauts John Young and Bob Crippen. He retired in 1996. Marty would continue to serve his community with Habitat for Humanity and as a volunteer at Parrish Medical Center for 10 years each. He was a member of IRC United Methodist Church since 1964 where he gave his time and services to many projects including helping to construct the Chapel, Nehemiah's Neighbors, Kitchen Ministry and as an Usher. Words cannot express what a loving, caring and giving husband, father and PaPa he was. Other than his parents, Marty is preceded in death by his brothers Shannon and his twin Jacky. Until they meet again he will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sybil B. Hamilton; son Roger (Pam Lanternman) Hamilton, Daughter Kathy (John) Gordon; grandson Tanner Phillipp, Chris (Lauren) Phillipp; Great granddaughters Layla Phillipp and Madeline Phillipp; brothers, Bobby, Bill, Pat, Bruce and Cotton (Andrew) Hamilton; sisters, Barbara Horton and Annette Bain. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at IRC United Methodist Church at 11AM. Memorial contributions may be made in Marty's name to IRCUMC or to Hospice of St. Francis. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 7, 2019