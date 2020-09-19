James Henry Crutchfield
Cocoa - James (Jim) Crutchfield (88) passed on Mar. 27, 2020. Son of Verdun Mack and James Bart Crutchfield. He graduated from Bay County High School in Panama City and married high school sweetheart Judy Scharick. He served the Navy during the Korean War then joined Boeing, working on the Saturn 5/Apollo moon rocket program and many other projects until his retirement in 1996. He is survived by his wife, six children; Dr. James Jr. (Sandy), Jack (Debbie), Jamie Mills (Robin) Jefferson, Dr. Jerry (Martha) and Julie Brawner (Anthony), Grandchildren; Melia Patton-Syfrett (Rebecca), Christine Powers (Christopher), Rebecca Grimaldi (Michael), Sunny Tucker, Jennifer Stone (Brandon), Bethany Castillo (Rene), Tommy Hilbern, Danielle Abitz (Austin), Johnathan Crutchfield, and ten great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his sisters, Gay and Pamela Carroll, granddaughters Angela and Dana, and grandson Christopher. Services will be held Sept. 25th at 1 PM at North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville, Fl. with internment at 3PM at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
