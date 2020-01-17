|
James Honig, M.D.
Merritt Island - James (NMN) Honig died on the third of December 2019, with Ruth Honig Evans and David Honig by his side. The whole family had the chance to say "goodbye," and he was ready to go. Jim was born to Rose and Morris Honigbaum on January 4, 1933 and grew up in Miami Beach. He went to Harvard College (class of 1954) and Northwestern University School of Medicine (Chicago- class of 1958) and followed with five years post graduate education in obstetrics and gynecology. He was proud his whole life of the time he spent in the United States Army Medical Corps, where was stationed at Ft. McClellan Army Base in Alabama. In 1965 he entered into practice in Rockledge with CJ Arnold and James L. Eavey. He practiced primarily at Wuesthoff Memorial Hospital, where he was once the Chief of Staff. Dr. Honig had nine citations in medical literature. He delivered approximately 7000 babies in his career. For those reading this, he wanted to thank you all for letting him bring your families into the world. Nothing brought him more joy than delivering babies, and he always appreciated the honor bestowed by those who chose him as their doctor. James read extensively, some of it serious, listened to classical music and took up shooting shotguns. He was an age group All American in sporting clays for four years. Dr. Honig was a founder of the Merritt Island Library and the Brevard Zoo. He was survived by a mere nine days by his beloved wife, Donna, and they will be memorialized together. He is also survived by his children; Susan Beth Honig, Ruth Honig Evans (Michael) and David B. Honig (Robyn) and their two children, Joshua and Ari, and two stepchildren, Paige Simonson and Kevin Mahaney. Dr. Honig loved his family, his patients, and his country. As a first generation American, he was intensely aware of the freedom and opportunity it offered. Donations may be made for paper books to the Brevard County Library system in Jim and Donna's name. Gratitude for the care given by his excellent, caring doctors, nurses and medical personnel. A celebration for Jim and Donna will be held at Rockledge Country Club, from 5:00-9:00 PM. Friends, colleagues, patients, and grown-up babies he delivered are all invited, to share stories and celebrate their lives. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020