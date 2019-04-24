Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist
Resources
More Obituaries for James Houyouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Houyouse


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Houyouse Obituary
James Houyouse

Merritt Island - James Houyouse, 81, of Merritt Island passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born June 11, 1937 in Wolf Run, Ohio, a son of Isidore and Pauline Houyouse.

His beloved wife, Shirley O. Houyouse, whom he married August 30, 1968, preceded him in death on May 21, 2008. Also deceased is one sister, Dorothy French, who died March 6, 1991.

Jim started his engineering career on May 30, 1964 with RCA and retired from Lockheed Martin on October 31, 2003.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Diane Houyouse of Palm Bay, FL; two grandchildren: Jamie Hampton (Nicholas) and Mathew Houyouse, both of Palm Bay, FL and two great grandchildren: Zander and Bryce Hampton, also of Palm Bay, FL.

Jim was the oldest son of a family of 11 brothers and sisters. He is survived by four brothers: Raymond, Howard, Merle and William, all of Ohio. He is also survived by five sisters: Helen Hull of North Highland, CA; Margaret Hooper of Atlanta, GA; Julia and Tony Haga of Kingsport, TN; Paula and Gary Sheltra of Hendersonville, TN, and Marty and Maxie Gailbreath of Lascassas, TN.

Funeral Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019 with visitation from 10-11AM and service to begin at 11AM at Grace United Methodist. Pastor Steve Hart will officiate services. Interment will follow at Brevard Memorial Park.

One of our most favorite quotes: "Only one life that soon is past; only what's done in love will last." Author unknown
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now