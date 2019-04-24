James Houyouse



Merritt Island - James Houyouse, 81, of Merritt Island passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born June 11, 1937 in Wolf Run, Ohio, a son of Isidore and Pauline Houyouse.



His beloved wife, Shirley O. Houyouse, whom he married August 30, 1968, preceded him in death on May 21, 2008. Also deceased is one sister, Dorothy French, who died March 6, 1991.



Jim started his engineering career on May 30, 1964 with RCA and retired from Lockheed Martin on October 31, 2003.



He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Diane Houyouse of Palm Bay, FL; two grandchildren: Jamie Hampton (Nicholas) and Mathew Houyouse, both of Palm Bay, FL and two great grandchildren: Zander and Bryce Hampton, also of Palm Bay, FL.



Jim was the oldest son of a family of 11 brothers and sisters. He is survived by four brothers: Raymond, Howard, Merle and William, all of Ohio. He is also survived by five sisters: Helen Hull of North Highland, CA; Margaret Hooper of Atlanta, GA; Julia and Tony Haga of Kingsport, TN; Paula and Gary Sheltra of Hendersonville, TN, and Marty and Maxie Gailbreath of Lascassas, TN.



Funeral Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019 with visitation from 10-11AM and service to begin at 11AM at Grace United Methodist. Pastor Steve Hart will officiate services. Interment will follow at Brevard Memorial Park.



One of our most favorite quotes: "Only one life that soon is past; only what's done in love will last." Author unknown Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary