James Joseph Gingo



Orlando - James Joseph Gingo peacefully passed away in his home in Orlando, Florida, on April 29, 2020. He was 101 years old.



James was born in Akron, Ohio on November 28th, 1918 and he graduated from North High School. He was Honorably Discharged from the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1938 to take work as a Mechanic. In March, 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and fought in World War II. He was honorably discharged as an officer in September, 1947. With help from the G.I. Bill, he graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and worked in that field for four decades. During that time, he received his Teaching Certificate and taught Engineering at Kent State University. He was a lifelong Catholic who encouraged his family to attend mass regularly, and he never missed a Sunday Mass.



James never passed up an opportunity involving hard work. He had the best garden and grafted all of his fruit trees. He was well recognized with a shovel, wheel barrow and axe in hand. When his children were young, he taught them how to ice skate and swim and later tutored them in algebra. He was always available to solve problems or fix something that was broke. He never hurried, but continually moved forward in a steady manner with all things.



James survived the death of his wife Margaret in May of 1993, and he is survived by all of his children, eldest daughter Linda Hasso, eldest son Lyndon Kestyus, daughter Mary Gingo, sons Louis and George Gingo, and daughter Rebecca Brewer, and a near endless supply of grandchildren and great grandchldren.



James will be greatly missed and laid to rest next to his wife, Margaret, on May 4th, 2020 at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home in Cocoa Florida.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store