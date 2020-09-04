1/1
James Joseph Hartung
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Joseph Hartung

Merritt Island - James Joseph Hartung, age 58, from Merritt Island, Florida passed away in his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. James was born to Patricia and Duane Hartung, in Omaha, Nebraska. He moved to Merritt Island when he was 3 years old and attended Audubon Elementary, Jefferson Jr. High, and graduated from Merritt Island High School in 1979.

Jim was a graduate of the University of Florida with a B.S. degree in finance. Upon graduation, he moved to New York City to begin his career in finance and sales. After several years of living in his childhood dream city, he was ready to return to Brevard County where he began a career in real estate which included being broker and co-owner of Hartung Real Estate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, St. Vincent De Paul Society of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, or your charity of preference.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and everyone's safety, Jim's funeral services will be private. Masks are required for those attending. It will be live-streamed Tuesday, September 8th at 1:30 pm. The live-stream can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ssaznb8. A full obituary can be found on the Wylie-Baxley website at www.wyliebaxleymerrittisland.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
3214526565
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Jim our good friend will be missed by so many. Since our meeting many, many years ago. Good friend and our realtor. A great guy !!!
THOMAS WHEATON
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved