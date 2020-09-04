James Joseph Hartung
Merritt Island - James Joseph Hartung, age 58, from Merritt Island, Florida passed away in his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. James was born to Patricia and Duane Hartung, in Omaha, Nebraska. He moved to Merritt Island when he was 3 years old and attended Audubon Elementary, Jefferson Jr. High, and graduated from Merritt Island High School in 1979.
Jim was a graduate of the University of Florida with a B.S. degree in finance. Upon graduation, he moved to New York City to begin his career in finance and sales. After several years of living in his childhood dream city, he was ready to return to Brevard County where he began a career in real estate which included being broker and co-owner of Hartung Real Estate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, St. Vincent De Paul Society of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, or your charity of preference.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and everyone's safety, Jim's funeral services will be private. Masks are required for those attending. It will be live-streamed Tuesday, September 8th at 1:30 pm. The live-stream can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ssaznb8
. A full obituary can be found on the Wylie-Baxley website at www.wyliebaxleymerrittisland.com