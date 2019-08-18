|
James Leslie Thompson
Satellite Beach - James Leslie Thompson, 82 passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2019. Jim was born in Hutchison, Kansas and grew up in Louisiana then moved to Brevard County in 1960. Jim served in the Navy after high school and then proceeded to become a professional diver for Dick Evans Inc. Jim met his wife, Dixie while working on an underwater missile recovery contract at the Cape. They moved to New Orleans, but couldn't get the sand out of their shoes, so they moved back to Florida. Jim worked for Pan American as underwater cable repair diver. After Pan American, he went to work for Johnson Control in production control. Before retiring, he worked for SGS as the cape superintendent. Jim thoroughly enjoyed his years at the Cape. He is survived by wife, Dixie; daughters, Robin Kraus (Craig), Christina Sage, and son, David already in heaven waiting for his dad; seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be August 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Health First. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 18, 2019