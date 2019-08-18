Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leslie Thompson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Leslie Thompson Obituary
James Leslie Thompson

Satellite Beach - James Leslie Thompson, 82 passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2019. Jim was born in Hutchison, Kansas and grew up in Louisiana then moved to Brevard County in 1960. Jim served in the Navy after high school and then proceeded to become a professional diver for Dick Evans Inc. Jim met his wife, Dixie while working on an underwater missile recovery contract at the Cape. They moved to New Orleans, but couldn't get the sand out of their shoes, so they moved back to Florida. Jim worked for Pan American as underwater cable repair diver. After Pan American, he went to work for Johnson Control in production control. Before retiring, he worked for SGS as the cape superintendent. Jim thoroughly enjoyed his years at the Cape. He is survived by wife, Dixie; daughters, Robin Kraus (Craig), Christina Sage, and son, David already in heaven waiting for his dad; seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be August 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Health First. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now