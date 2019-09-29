|
James Lindsay Bolton
Satellite Beach - James Lindsay Bolton, 85, husband of the love of his life, the late Ann Oxner Bolton of Satellite Beach, Florida, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Zon Beachside Assisted Living Community.
Lindsay was born on December 17, 1933 in Columbia, South Carolina. A self-taught pole vaulter in high school, he always found new and different ways to take to the sky. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he served his country as a U.S. Air Force pilot in the Strategic Air Command. Upon leaving the Air Force, he began work as a mechanical engineer for McDonnell Douglas and then transitioned to a career with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration that spanned over three decades. During that time period, he worked on several projects including the Lunar Landing Module, the "moon buggy," the Space Shuttle and the Skylab Space Station. A self-described "Shade Tree Mechanic" and "Harry Homeowner," he enjoyed fixing cars and tackling home improvement projects. He loved to play tennis and partake in an excellent meal wherever it could be found. Lindsay was an incredible father and husband who was always there for his family.
Lindsay is survived by his four children, Laurie Bolton Davey (Mark) of Satellite Beach, FL, James Bradley Bolton (Betsey) of Dover, NH, Kristin Bolton Urquhart (Jim) of Orlando, FL and Jennifer Bolton Mooney (Pat) of New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren: Nicholas Ryan Davey, Zachary Luke Davey, Kyle Andrew Urquhart, Chloe Ann O'Neill Bolton, Ryan Morgan Urquhart and Alexis Ann Vaccaro.
Special thanks to the staff at Zon Beachside for their loving care and support of Lindsay during the last year of his life. He was adored by his family and will be dearly missed.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 29, 2019