James "Jim" M. Stewart
1951~2020 - Cocoa - James M. Stewart (Jim) 68 of Cocoa, FL. Formerly of Morris County, NJ. died on April 24, 2020 in Rockledge, FL. Jim served 20 yrs. in the US Navy as both a Yeoman and an Operations Specialist. He served aboard the USS Saratoga during the Vietnam War. He also served on the USS Forrestal, Sampson and Spruance. He received many recognitions, commendations and awards throughout his Naval career achieving the title of Operations Specialist First Class (OS1). After retirement from the Navy, Jim was able to focus more on the titles he cherished most, that of a loving Grandfather, Father, Brother, Uncle, Neighbor, Friend and Dog Lover amongst others. He is survived by his son Jonathon Stewart (Elizabeth), his daughter Jessica Lordahl (Michael). His Siblings: Kathleen Levack, Colleen Castellano (William) and Kevin Stewart. He leaves behind two Grandsons Bert and Joshua, as well as many other loving family members and lifelong friends. No Funeral Services will be held. Naval Burial at Sea. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FloridaToday from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.