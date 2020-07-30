1/
James Murphy
1946 - 2020
Titusville - James (Jim) Murphy passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at 6:18 A.M. from lung problems and pancreatitis after a brief stay at St. Francis Hospice, with Sandie at his side.

Jim was born in Flint, Michigan, November 24, 1946. He served in the USMC, and lived in Titusville for many years. He was father to Tammy (Justin) and Roland (Jim Jr.) (Samantha), and grandfather to Jacob and Jaimee. He was also stepfather to Kelly and Laura Harrington, and stepgrandfather to Channa. Jim was married to Carol Harrington from 1994 until her death in 2010 and to Sandie Bond from 2013 until present.

Jim was a long-time friend of Bill W., lover of animals (Precious and Nelson especially), golf (he had a hole in one at Sherwood December 8, 2016), football, baseball, fishing, and lottery scratch-off tickets (alas, no jackpots). He was a curmudgeon on the outside with a heart of gold on the inside, a good man, loved by many. He will be missed. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
