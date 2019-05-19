|
James P "Jim" Cicak, Sr
Titusville - James P "Jim" Cicak,Sr, age 75, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Edward M Poe Care Center. A native of Johnson City, NY, he came to Titusville in 1972 from Binghamton, NY. Jim owned and operated JP's Good Auto Health here in Titusville for many years. He enjoyed poker, golf, and crossword puzzles. He was an avid Nascar fan, who enjoyed bowling and a good mystery novel. Jim was also a member of the local Knights of Columbus.
Jim is survived by wife: Irene D Norris; son: James P (Casey), Jr. of Port St John; daughter: Cathie (Matt) Odom of Port St John, step-daughters: Holly Norris of Orlando, Amy (Andrew) Hunter of Apopka; sister: Nancy (John) Bruetsch of Conklin, NY; grandchildren: Charlie Devine, Alyssa Odom, Jenae Thornberry; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service Friday (5/24) at 4:00 PM at Newcomer Cremation, Funeral, and Receptions chapel, Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019