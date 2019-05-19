Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cicak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. "Jim" Cicak Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James P. "Jim" Cicak Sr. Obituary
James P "Jim" Cicak, Sr

Titusville - James P "Jim" Cicak,Sr, age 75, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Edward M Poe Care Center. A native of Johnson City, NY, he came to Titusville in 1972 from Binghamton, NY. Jim owned and operated JP's Good Auto Health here in Titusville for many years. He enjoyed poker, golf, and crossword puzzles. He was an avid Nascar fan, who enjoyed bowling and a good mystery novel. Jim was also a member of the local Knights of Columbus.

Jim is survived by wife: Irene D Norris; son: James P (Casey), Jr. of Port St John; daughter: Cathie (Matt) Odom of Port St John, step-daughters: Holly Norris of Orlando, Amy (Andrew) Hunter of Apopka; sister: Nancy (John) Bruetsch of Conklin, NY; grandchildren: Charlie Devine, Alyssa Odom, Jenae Thornberry; and two great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service Friday (5/24) at 4:00 PM at Newcomer Cremation, Funeral, and Receptions chapel, Titusville.

To share your memories of Jim or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerTitusville.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
Download Now