|
|
James Richard (Dick) Slay, Col USAF Ret
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing on April 7, 2020 of our beloved family member, James Richard (Dick) Slay. Born in Alexandria, Louisiana on July 26, 1923 to James Lee Slay and Frances Ochelfree Slay, he was their only child and cherished son. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of more than 50 years, Virginia (Gee Gee) Hildebrand Slay and their adult son, Michael Phillip Slay. He is survived by his second wife of 15 years, Doylene Hansen Slay, adult step children by that marriage, Diane Hansen Weisert (Jack), Steven A. Hansen (Sharon) and beloved niece, Beth Cabiness, her family and numerous family and friends from those unions.
While a student at college in his native Louisiana, Dick joined the Army and was selected for the Air Corps Pilot Training Program. In December of 1944, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and entered active duty. He was subsequently chosen for entrance to the United States Military Academy West Point, from which he graduated in 1950, earning his silver wings and commission in the Army Air Forces. The 1950 yearbook, "The Howitzer" reveals that Dick, who was older than most of his classmates, was known to his fellow cadets as "Pappy" and was a mainstay on the Academy's Pistol Team and Glee Club. The yearbook also noted he was "extremely popular in the Corps" with an "excellent sense of humor and an "ability to make and keep friends." Traits that would be true throughout his life.
Dick proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, flying aircraft ranging from the C-47 to the B-29 and C-130. His final duty as a Colonel was as a member of the team developing the F1-11 fighter while stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB and the Pentagon. He was also a skilled flight instructor who possessed a unique ability to comprehend technical manuals and deliver concise directions for their implementation. During his 30+ years of honorable service, Dick was awarded more than 14 medals including the Silver Star, Command Pilot Wings, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.
Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1973, Dick embarked on a new career as a commodities broker before he fully retired, and he and Gee Gee moved in 1989 from Maryland to their new home at the Indian River Colony Club in Melbourne, Florida. He took up golf with a determined focus and enthusiasm, joined the investment club, participated in musical and theatrical productions and became a popular and beloved member of the community. He was an intense patriot and staunch conservative, an avid reader and a recent member of the Grey Wolves Shooting Team. For more than 30 years, he was a proud and faithful participant in the monthly gatherings of local West Point graduates.
As a family, we knew and loved him on an intensely personal level. He was a devout Christian and founding member of Saint Paul's Anglican Church, always counted his blessings and fervently believed that prayer would provide him with guidance through life's challenges. He embraced and loved our entire family without limits, and we were blessed to have him come into our lives. He and Doy became a fluid and perfectly matched pair on the dance floor, always happy to show off their footwork whenever the music started. And everyone who knew him will remember how well he could tell a joke or a story - often in his native Louisiana brogue - and how he could raise an eyebrow (which we all loved) in suspicion or disbelief if someone else's story was questionable! We will miss him forever, but we know he is safe and at peace in God's arms.
Dick's friends were many and have their own stories to tell about their relationships with him. Here are some of their thoughts and remembrances.
Father Brian Oldfield, Rector of Saint Paul's Church, shared, "He was a good man, a good husband and a stellar example of what a churchman ought to be. A Parishioner emailed me…. praised him and said that he was the 'oldest altar boy' since he served the altar until his 90s and was one of the most beautiful readers we've ever had in the mass."
Dick Walter, a dear friend of many years wrote, "I would like for you to mention his recurring comment, 'I have been so blessed, my entire life, it just was always my fortune that good things happened to me that I can't explain, other than God always looked out for me.'"
The members of the Gray Wolves Shooting Team wrote, "Dick was a special person, always full of humor, a smile, a true gentleman…. Wherever he cast his shadow only love and compassion flourished. A husband to Doy, a warrior for this country, a father and a friend."
A Requiem Mass and Celebration of Dick's Life will be held at a future date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020