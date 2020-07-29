James Thomas Casper



James Thomas Casper, age 75, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, at home in Henderson, Nevada, after a valiant struggle with cancer. He was born on September 17, 1944, in Sandusky, Ohio, and was adopted through Catholic Charities by Richard and Virginia Casper of Toledo, Ohio. In his early years, he lived on a small 45-acre farm in Maumee, Ohio, where he learned his love of animals and the land. Jim attended St. Joseph's Elementary School in Maumee, Ohio, and graduated from St. Gregory's High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma. After high school, Jim attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. Jim had been given, through adoption, another chance at life and this led to his decision to give back to society through teaching, so he could help as many children as possible. After serving his time in the military, he moved to Florida and attended Florida Technological University, which later became the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida, to take the necessary courses to become certified to teach high school mathematics. He accepted a job at Merritt Island High School in Merritt Island, Florida, where he taught all levels of mathematics and coached football and track. He later returned to school at Stetson University in Deland, Florida, to earn his Masters Degree in Administration and Supervision. After 27 years of teaching and coaching, Jim became the Dean of Students at Merritt Island High School, where he spent his entire 42-year career in education. He often surprised the students with his ability to play the piano and was never shy about "dressing up" during spirit week. Jim loved the students and parents of the Merritt Island community and will always be a Mustang. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 37 years, Judy Anderson Casper, son Michael, daughter-in-law Yeliz and two grandchildren, Sienna and Leina, who brought him much joy and comfort during his final months. Cremation will be handled by Simple Cremation in Henderson, Nevada.



Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Mustang Quarterback Club, P.O. Box 540233, Merritt Island, FL 32954.



Everyone who remembers Jim is asked to celebrate his life in their own way…raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.









