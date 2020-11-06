1/1
James Vinyets
James Vinyets

Palm Bay, Florida - James A. Vinyets, 70, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Lake Nona, Florida. He was born in Manhattan, New York and came to Brevard County in 1983 from Middletown, New York. James was a retired Chef and belongs to the Culinary Chefs of America.

He is survived by his brother, Anthony Charles Vinyets, brother and sister in law, Richard Hiram and April Morales.

James was predeceased by his parents Hiram and Virginia Morales and sister in law, Ruth Vinyets.

A funeral mass will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
