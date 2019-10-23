Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Walter Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Walter Harrison Obituary
James Walter Harrison

James Walter Harrison, 62, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019.

Jim was born September 28, 1957, in England, to Allan and Marjorie (Sultzbaugh) Harrison.

He was a world traveler, having gone to six of the seven continents. Jim loved the beach, sailboats, afternoons with his brother Allan "Butch" Harrison, his faithful companion Grady dog and his grandchildren, who were his favorite.

He is survived by his loving wife and life partner of over 25 years: Barbara St. Onge.

Family:

Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren - Laura Muno (Gregory) and Tiffany VanZante (Andrew) Autum Muno (Fiance - Anthony Harrell), Ciara Perry (Fiance - Brady Crowe), Brittany Farley (Fiance - Preston Pena), Lexie Muno (Fiance - Blake Romano), Cody VanZante, Rylee VanZante, Philip Muno, Natalie Lugo and Orlando Morales. Paetynn, Naviah, Violet, Ezra, Anthony and Sophia.

He was also survived by his brother: Allan "Butch" Harrison (Ruth), sister: Dian Harrison, sister-in-law: Janet Harrison, nieces and nephews: Jeremiah Harrison (Emily), Christine Riggins, Elizabeth Bennett (Paul) and Briann Harrison, great-nieces and nephews: William, Roan, Adaline, Nathan, Aylssa, Abe and Ava and special friends: Brian and Lorraine Blevins, Melvin and Melissa Lugo, April Anis, Jeffery Flockemer, Dennis Beek, Marie Ernisti, Lanni Williams, Lois Shrouder, Marina Caldarella, Peter, Maria Morales and Heddi Segona.

A special Thank You to Dr. Jamie Tavarez and Dr. Tamer Ahmed.

In lieu of flowers the family asks a donation be made in Jim's name to: Vision Rescue (https://visionrescue.us/support/) and/or the ASPCA.

A Celebration on Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home.

Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now