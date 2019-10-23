|
James Walter Harrison
James Walter Harrison, 62, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019.
Jim was born September 28, 1957, in England, to Allan and Marjorie (Sultzbaugh) Harrison.
He was a world traveler, having gone to six of the seven continents. Jim loved the beach, sailboats, afternoons with his brother Allan "Butch" Harrison, his faithful companion Grady dog and his grandchildren, who were his favorite.
He is survived by his loving wife and life partner of over 25 years: Barbara St. Onge.
Family:
Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren - Laura Muno (Gregory) and Tiffany VanZante (Andrew) Autum Muno (Fiance - Anthony Harrell), Ciara Perry (Fiance - Brady Crowe), Brittany Farley (Fiance - Preston Pena), Lexie Muno (Fiance - Blake Romano), Cody VanZante, Rylee VanZante, Philip Muno, Natalie Lugo and Orlando Morales. Paetynn, Naviah, Violet, Ezra, Anthony and Sophia.
He was also survived by his brother: Allan "Butch" Harrison (Ruth), sister: Dian Harrison, sister-in-law: Janet Harrison, nieces and nephews: Jeremiah Harrison (Emily), Christine Riggins, Elizabeth Bennett (Paul) and Briann Harrison, great-nieces and nephews: William, Roan, Adaline, Nathan, Aylssa, Abe and Ava and special friends: Brian and Lorraine Blevins, Melvin and Melissa Lugo, April Anis, Jeffery Flockemer, Dennis Beek, Marie Ernisti, Lanni Williams, Lois Shrouder, Marina Caldarella, Peter, Maria Morales and Heddi Segona.
A special Thank You to Dr. Jamie Tavarez and Dr. Tamer Ahmed.
In lieu of flowers the family asks a donation be made in Jim's name to: Vision Rescue (https://visionrescue.us/support/) and/or the ASPCA.
A Celebration on Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019