Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
James Wesley Johnson

James Wesley Johnson Obituary
James Wesley Johnson

Titusville - Dr. James (Jim) W. Johnson a resident at Victoria Landings in Melbourne (and formerly of Titusville and Cocoa Beach), FL passed away October 7th with his family by his side. Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years Glenda, his son Jerry Johnson, Glenn (Anna Maria Ruby) Johnson, daughter Chrystine (David) Kverek and two grandchildren Beverly and David Kverek.

Jim retired from NASA in 1995 after 35 years of service. He received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal twice. He also received the NASA Headquarters Cooperative External Achievement Award. After retirement he was very proud to receive the Life Time Achievement Award from The National Space Club of Florida. Jim also served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired from the U. S. Air Force Reserves as a Major.

A funeral mass will be held at Church of Our Saviour Catholic Church 5301 N. Atlantic Ave. Cocoa Beach, FL at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. You may sign Jim's guestbook and see an extended obituary at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
